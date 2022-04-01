iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EMXC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,216. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,810,000.

