iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.58. 35,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

