iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.
Shares of IVV opened at $453.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.