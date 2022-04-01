iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

IVV stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.69. 6,553,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $394.27 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

