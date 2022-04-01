iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,363,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.51. The stock had a trading volume of 384,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

