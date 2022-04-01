iShares S&P 500 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 907% compared to the typical volume of 1,690 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $453.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $394.27 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

