iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $94,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $155.51. 35,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.89 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.