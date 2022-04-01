iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 22,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 582,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000.

