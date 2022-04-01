IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 1,213 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. 4,067,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

