J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $14.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.50. 47,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.61. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

