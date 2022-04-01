J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.76).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.32) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 233.60 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.48).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

