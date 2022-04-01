J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.01

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 23610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
