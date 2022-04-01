Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will post sales of $478.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $433.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

