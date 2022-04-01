Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on J. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.81).

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

