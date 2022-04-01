James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $235.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.08), with a volume of 155884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.24).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of £980.72 million and a P/E ratio of 23.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 439.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

