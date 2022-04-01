James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

PBW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,212. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $102.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

