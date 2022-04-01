James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

