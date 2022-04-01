James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 376,700 shares of company stock worth $13,797,681 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.
About Confluent (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
