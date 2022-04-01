James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 261,802 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 79,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $165.98. 3,497,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,832. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.88 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

