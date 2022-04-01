Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. 18,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.62. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

