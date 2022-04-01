Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,294 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Boston Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $60,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

