Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.63 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

