Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,254 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

