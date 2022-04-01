Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 728,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 433,435 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 95,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

