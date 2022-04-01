Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $27.00.

