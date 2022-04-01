Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,174. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

