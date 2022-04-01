JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
JBGS opened at $29.22 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
