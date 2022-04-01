JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Up 4%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, lot, mobile home, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

