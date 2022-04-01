Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CONN. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CONN opened at $15.41 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

