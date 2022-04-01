Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.