Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HSNGY opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

