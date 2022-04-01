Jeffrey Auld Acquires 402,000 Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENXGet Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. Serinus Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday.

About Serinus Energy (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

