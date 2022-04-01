Jeffrey Auld Acquires 402,000 Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. Serinus Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

