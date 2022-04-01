JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 85,734 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

