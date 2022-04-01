JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $22.31. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 23,290 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,024 shares of company stock worth $33,071,349. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

