JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JinkoSolar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $7.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 209.97 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

