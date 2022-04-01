JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.42.

NYSE:JKS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,408. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

