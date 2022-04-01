JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $463.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.45.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

