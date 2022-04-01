Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.80 Billion

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to announce $23.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.52 billion and the highest is $24.10 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $99.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.05 billion to $99.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.48 billion to $104.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

JNJ stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.19. 6,498,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,731. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.