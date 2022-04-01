JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.30. 1,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,515,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

