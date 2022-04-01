JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target to €11.00

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WRTBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Danske lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

WRTBY stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

