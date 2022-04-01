JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target to GBX 710

Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONTTF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oxford Nanopore in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup raised Oxford Nanopore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ONTTF stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

