JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

