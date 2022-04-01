JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report sales of $30.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.42 billion and the lowest is $30.15 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $123.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $132.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.70. 824,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $397.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

