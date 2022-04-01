JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 46,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $135.31. 15,600,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

