JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.23.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56.
In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 92.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
