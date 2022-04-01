JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.23.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 92.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

