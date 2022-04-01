JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.80 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 1,894,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 749,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.21).

The firm has a market cap of £200.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

