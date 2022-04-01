Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Kaman stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.33. 4,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 53,531.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2,879.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 105,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

