KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $7.14 million and $82.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004413 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00042556 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

