KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.83.

KBH stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

