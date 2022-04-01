Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,409. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $860.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.