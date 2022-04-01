Kendall Capital Management Buys 10,530 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HP by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 772,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

